Staff Reporter

Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) has organized an awareness seminar on HEC Research Proposals under Technology Development Funds (TDF) at Al-Raazi Hall here on Friday. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Director ORIC Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem, Resource Person Assistant Professor Dr Shabnam Javed, Chief Coordinator Institute of Research Promotion Mr Rehmatullah, faculty members of various departments and focal persons of steering committee of ORIC participated in the seminar.

In his address, Prof Niaz Ahmad encouraged the faculty members about the submission of research proposals to Higher Education Commission under Technology Development Fund. Dr Mahmood Saleem motivated the faculty members and offered that ORIC was available to facilitate the faculty members at every step of preparation of TDF proposals.

Dr. Shabnam shared the success story of her TDF project and discussed how to fill and submit the proposals. Chief Coordinator Rehmatullah shared the information about the preparation of business plan and gave tips for successful proposal preparation. At the end, the audience had question/answer session.

