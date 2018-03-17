Seminar on Engaging Youth for Sustainable Development Goals held

Quetta

Bargad, a national level organization working on youth development, in collaboration with Lasbela University and Oxfam Pakistan held a seminar on “Engaging Youth for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” at Lasbela University.

The seminar was organized to provide orientation and awareness to youth about the SDGs specifically in the context of Pakistan such as on climate change, gender equality, peace building, and institutional development with Pakistan’s Vision 2025. The seminar was a part of Bargad and Oxfam’s nationwide campaign on SDGs which involves a series of similar seminars and mainstream and social media campaign in 12 universities all across Pakistan and 300 students participated in the seminar. The panelists of the seminar included Professor Dr Ghulam Jilani pro vice chancellor of Lasbela University who Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmad.— APP