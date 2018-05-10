Seminar on contemporary art held at IUB

Bahawalpur

Art is a graphical and figurative expression of feelings, emotions and artist has an important role in a society as he shows clear reflection of society with his deep and thought provoking ideas.

Art is a global activity and cannot be restricted to a region that is why we can bring art and science together, Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq expressed these views during a seminar on contemporary art at University College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Rahat Naveed Masood, Former Dean and Principal College of Art and Design, Punjab University, Lahore and Dr. Sadia Pasha, Associate Professor, University of Culture and Heritage, Lahore talked on contemporary art and art work of various artists in social, economic and political scenarios.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad said that it is important to mention here that University College of Art and Design enjoys distinction in a way that it provides the students a multi-disciplinary curriculum and the necessary freedom to be groomed as an artist and designer. At the same time it strives for investigation and cultural relevance with Cholistan and local heritage of art and craft that making University College of Art and Design truly prominent.—APP