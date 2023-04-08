Seminar on awareness of gram for farmers held

One-day seminar on the importance and awareness of gram for farmers and landlords was held in the auditorium hall of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah.

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri was the chief guest of the Seminar.

Farmers, landowners, political, social and tribal officials from Sibi city and its surrounding areas, along with people associated with the Department of Agriculture, participated in large numbers in the agricultural seminar.

In the awareness seminar, Zulfikar Ali, Dr Ghulam Hussain Jatoi, Head of Agriculture Department, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, Dr Wajid Farhad Laghari, Campus Director, Dera Murad Jamali University, Dr Ejaz Ahmed Soomro, Chairman, Department of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam and Focal Person Sindh Project, Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University discussed in detail the importance of gram, crop preparation, protection of plants from insects and selection of medicines.

Addressing the Seminar, special guest Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri said the agriculture sector was the backbone of the national economy saying that seventy per cent of the country’s population was dependent on agriculture, while two-thirds of Balochistan’s population was related to agriculture.—APP