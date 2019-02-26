Seminar on Air Quality and Climate Change held at NUML

Staff Reporter

Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) 0f National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a seminar on “Air Quality and Climate Change” Mitigation and Adaption Strategiesfor Pakistan here on Tuesday. Ms. Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change was the chief guest of the inaugural session while Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Minister and Advisor to PM on climate change was the chief guest on closing session. Rector NUML Major General (retd) Zia Uddin Najam, Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, guest speakers from various organizations and large number of students attend the seminar.

Speaking on the inaugural Session State Minister Zartaj Gul said that her ministry is working on war footing to aware the masses regarding climate. She said clean climate/environment is our future, unfortunately no previous government take this issue seriously but the Prime Minister Imran Khan first time introduced the billion tree plantation project even when he was not the prime minister and now he directed the ministry to take every step to make Pakistan a green country.

Gul said that in first phase “Plastic Free Islamabad” campaign is being launched to keep capital environment friendly and a summery moved for water table regulatory policy to overcome water shortage. She also said that a program “ApniShahrah” is being introduced to plant trees alongside the roads. She planted a tree in NUML also. Later, various guest speakers shed light on the various aspect of the climate change.

In concluding session, the chief guest Malik Amin Aslam said that air quality is what we make and there is no on/off switch to make it better. He said that the efforts government is making to improve climate it needs 4 to 5 years. He also said that govt is working on to recharge Pakistan project in which flood and rain water will be channelized it will have dual effect one it will turn disasters into opportunities and second it will increase the water level in the country. He said that his ministry is also working on shifting energy resources to avert environment hazardous.

