Seminar on Iqbal’s thought

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Council of Social Welfare organized a one-day seminar in connection with celebration of 140th Birthday of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal titled ‘Role of Ideology of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the social uplift of Pakistan’ in collaboration with Iqbal Academy Pakistan, Islamabad.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while Syed Gulzar Hasnain, Senior Joint Secretary, M/o Inter Provincial Coordination, Islamabad was the chief guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and large number of youth attended the seminar.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW in his presidential address deliberated that the teachings and ideology of Great Poet & Philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal still spread light as guiding for us. The youth of Pakistan can enlighten their future by adopting teachings of the spiritual Father of Pakistan.

The solutions of social uplift of Pakistani society are hidden in the teachings of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Many literary scholars have written thousands of books and research papers to enlighten the new generations with the ideology and teachings of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Those nations who follow their intellectuals / leaders, they maintain separate identity.

When everyone was promoting Indian Nationalism, Iqbal gave a new idea of separate homeland for Muslims of sub continent. Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal threw a new spirit of Muslim revivalism through his ideology / teachings and poetry.