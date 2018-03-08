Seminar held to mark the Int’l Day of Women

Rawalpindi

To mark International Day of Women, a ceremony was held here on Wednesday at Government Waqar U Nisa Post Graduate College for Women. Speakers in seminar highlighted issues of gender discrimination, domestic violence and exploitation of womenfolk on class, religion and other grounds.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Additional Commissioner Tariq Salam Murawat said that government had given equal opportunities of progress to women and enforced strict laws to check any discrimination with women.

He said it was our moral, religious and social responsibility to bring positive behavior changes for females and their basic rights must be protected without any prejudices.

He said that any complaint with regard to violation of women rights or women harassment could be registered by contacting Help Line number 1043.

The seminar was held with collaboration of Commissioner office, Punjab Commission for women rights and Peace development Foundation in which representatives of various government departments and Civil Society Organizations participated.—APP