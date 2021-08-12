Seminar for Young Media Professionals held by MOFCOM, NRTA

The Seminar for Young Media Professionals from Pakistan was held by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) China, Research and Training of NRTA, Senate of Pakistan, and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

The seminar focused on the theme training programs including, understanding China, China’s national conditions, media policy exchanges between China and Pakistan, innovation & development of News, construction of Smart Radio & TV, OTT business operations, film prod & content innovation.

The conference looked back on 70 years of bilateral ties between China and Pakistan, focusing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as bilateral, regional, and global topics of mutual concern. Views on digital media and the future of digitization, media cooperation, climate change & modern agriculture were also exchanged.

In this regard NRTA, The National Radio and Television Administration extended its services. The NRTA, formerly the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television (SARFT, 1998–2013) and the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television (SAPPRFT, 2013–2018), is a ministry-level executive agency of the People’s Republic of China that reports directly to the State Council. Its primary responsibility is to manage and supervise state-owned companies in the television and radio sectors.

It has direct authority over state-owned businesses such as China Central Television, China National Radio, and China Radio International, as well as various film and television studios and non-profit organizations at the national level.

Mr. Yan Chengsheng, Director-General, International Cooperation Department, National Radio and Television Administration, the People’s Republic of China hosted the conference. Soon after beginning the seminar, Mr. Chengsheng introduced the guests.

After which, H.E. Meng Dong, Vice MinisterNational Radio and Television Administration, the People’s Republic of China gave his remarks.

He was followed by H.E. Faisal Javed, Chairman of the Committee on Information of

the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan who spoke on the topic of digitization and media policy exchanges between Pakistan and China.

This seminar sets the theme & context of training progs covering – understanding China, China’s national conditions, media policy exchanges btw China & Pak, innovation & development of News, construction of Smart Radio & TV,OTT business operations,film prod & content innovation pic.twitter.com/gKkAOUx6WN — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 11, 2021

Mr. Faisal Javed was followed by H.E. Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He shared his views regarding media cooperation, climate change, and modern agriculture.

Had a good meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Afridi & Senator @FaisalJavedKhan. Exchanged views on bilateral relations, media cooperation, climate change & modern agriculture. Committed to work for more pragmatic cooperation & bringing more benefit to the two peoples. pic.twitter.com/NcTtQQ0Gp4 — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) August 11, 2021

After Ambassador Rong, Mr. Chen Runyun, Vice President, the Training Center of the

Ministry of Commerce, the People’s Republic of China shared his views and lastly remarks by H.E. Mirza Afridi, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were read by H.E. Faisal Javed, Chairman of the Committee on Information of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The first attendee of the seminar was Mr. Saud Faisal Malik Chief who is serving as a Digital Officer and was also extending his expertise as the representative for the meeting. Mr. Saud began by asking the question on Digital media. He was eager to converse about the future of newspapers in relation to the advancement in digital media.

It was discussed that all newspapers should strive towards extending their digital platforms however the importance of newspapers cannot be ignored as the newspaper readers still hold a significant position.

