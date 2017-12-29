Seminar on folk culture concludes at Lok Virsa

A ten-day course on “Folk Culture and Heritage Management” concluded at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) with a grand musical performance by Chitrali Folk band Qash Qarian and Irfan Ali Taj.

Folk musicians from Chitral enthralled the audience with their music and dance performances. The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life including professional and general masses, art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances of the artists.—APP

