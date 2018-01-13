Seminar on ‘Drug addiction & its Consequences’ held at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

A seminar on drug addiction and its consequences held here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) which was organized by the Students Affairs with the aim to create awareness among the youth about the abusive use of drug and its harmful effects.

Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest while Brig Hammad Doggar, Director Northern Region Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was the guest of honor.

Brig Hammad Doggar stressed the need of collective efforts – the way out of addiction through educating and creating awareness among the youth and the harmful effects of abusive drugs.

He advised the students to avoid the myths leading to drug usage and said, “Drugs are illegal because they are dangerous, listen to your inner voice and choose the pathways leading to successful and healthy life.”

Prof Dr Sarwat emphasized the need of changing the societies through attitude, by promoting the religious values and establishing strong social interactive system with family and friends to get rid of the evils from the society.

He urged the students to beware the gateways leading to the usage of drugs and involve themselves in healthy activities and said, “Youth is the future of the country and we all must have to play a role as an individual, teachers and parents in pulling out the drug addicts.”

The speakers emphasized on the reforms through enforcement of law and promotion of objectivity principles and values to earn a respectable life. They were of the view that drug addiction is not a social evil indeed it is a serious disease which requires prevention as well as cure.—APP