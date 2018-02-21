Seminar on anti-drugs awareness at NUML

Staff Reporter

Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Iqbal Mehmood said that Pakistan is the victim of drug menace and due to immense poppy cultivation in Afghanistan Pakistan is facing challenges to eradicate this abuse from its soil. He said Anti-Narcotics Force is doing commendable job in this regard. He stated this while addressing a seminar on “Anti-Drugs Awareness” as chief guest on Tuesdayjointly organized by the Mass Communication department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Ministry of Narcotics Control. Rector NUML Major General Zia ud Din Najam (retd), Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Brig Saghir Kamran Director Enforcement Anti-Narcotics, Dean social sciences, Mufti Jamil Head department of Mass Communication NUML, other heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the event.

Federal Secretary said that Afghanistan is the major reason of this menace and Pakistan is badly affected by smuggling of drugs from Afghanistan. He said that during Taliban era poppy cultivation was zero percent but now Afghanistan is again included in poppy cultivation. Iqbal Mehmood said that in limited resources we are doing our best to control drugs in the country.