Semi-final of Great Debate

Staff Reporter

The British High Commission’s annual Great Debate competition continued with a semi-final event at the FAST National University in Islamabad.

The event brought together debaters from across universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. After a competitive round of fixtures Ibrahim Zulfiqar from the City School and Nosherwan Fayyaz from FAST National University were judged to be the winner and runner-up respectively.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said: “I am delighted that the third edition of our GREAT Debate competition has given over a hundred young debaters across four cities so far the opportunity to discuss important topics that include peace, prosperity and democracy.