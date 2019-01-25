Semester system major cause of harassment in universities: Kashmala

Staff Reporter

Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment graced the awareness session for formulation of gender policy framework with her presence. The session began with the welcoming remarks of Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Khawar Mumtaz. The objective of this session was to enlighten the listeners regarding gender discrimination and gender policy at academic and administrative level. Lt General (R) Mohammad Asghar, Executive Director HEC threw light upon the prevalent situation of enrollment of men and women at university level. In this regard he mentioned that the ratio of women as compared to men in universities has drastically increased over the years but with this increase social constraints and social issues like harassment have also been amplified.

Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsman shared her views on harassment at workplace. She stated that a major cause of harassment in universities is the semester system which makes the teachers/ faculty more powerful. The sexual harassment committees at university level are ineffective due to exceeding the stipulated time limit. She further contented that this issue of harassment can only be dealt with if we give confidence to people to share their experiences with friends, colleagues in order to create witnesses which will make their case stronger. Moreover, she emphasized that we should encourage gender balance, council students if they are harassed or troubled, ensure sexual harassment committees are working properly and to facilitate the organizations by training their trainees if they contact FOSPAH.

