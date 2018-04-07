Self-security in public transport

It is clear that our city government will never be able to control the theft. Theft in public transport is growing and getting more common these days. It seems our only option is to de-fend ourselves. It is difficult to catch someone stealing, especially when in a public transport but same time it also makes robber to be caught even easier.

One should stay alert all time in their journey and keep their stuff with them wherever they feel will be secured. If anyone sees anything wrong with someone or notices suspicious activ-ity in a bus, should response quickly rather to hesitate.—APP

Related