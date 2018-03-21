Self-security in public transport

It is clear that our city government will never be able to control the incidences of theft. Theft in public transport is growing and getting more common these days. It seems our only option is to defend ourselves. It is difficult to catch someone stealing, especially when in a public transport but same time it also makes robber to be caught even easier.

One should stay alert all the time in their journey and keep their stuff with them wherever they feel will be secured. If anyone sees anything suspicious with someone or notices suspicious activity in a bus, should respond quickly rather to hesitate.

MUHAMMAD AHSAN ALI

Karachi

