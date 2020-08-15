Self reliance mandatory to develop viable self-sustaining economy: FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary General FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad has said that keeping in view the national interests, we have to minimize the dependence on foreign country, aid agencies and to develop a viable self-sustaining economy.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he said poor governance, lack of commitment, corruption, external and internal threats or a combination of these factors led to Pakistan failing to balance its budget and rely heavily on foreign assistance which should be ended.

Ahmad Jawad said Pakistan is blessed with a unique strategic location but we have overplayed its significance for short-term economic and political gains that have invariably recoiled back on the country. Though economic survey reveals Pakistan’s economy is set to contract for the first time in 68 years by 0.38% due to the adverse impact of the virus outbreak and the already volatile financial situation.

However Pakistan can still take advantage of low oil prices, and use this breathing space to strengthen the economy, reduce cost of production, especially utilities, and enhance exports,” he added.