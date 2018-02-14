Self-employment scheme–a revolutionary programme

Ather Ali Khan

Addressing a ceremony for distribution of cheques held at Badshahi Masjid in Lahore in connection with the CM Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said: “Self- Employment Scheme of the Punjab government is a revolutionary program that is proving helpful in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor by providing opportunities for the poor business by providing interest-free loans, which will reduce poverty. Under this scheme, interest-free loans worth Rs.40 billion has been distributed among 1.8 million needy families in six years, and 225 million people have benefited from the loans. Today more than 60 crore rupees will be distributed in 25000 families enabling them to start new lives.” He said on the one hand there are great Pakistanis who have repaid the loans while on the other hand there are very rich persons who got their loans written off worth billions of rupees.

He said we have given Azad Kashmir an amount of Rs 1.5 billion from our funds this year so that welfare projects move forward there. He said the rich plundered the national exchequer mercilessly and made the country bankrupt. He rightly said that for elimination of poverty and unemployment, stability is needed, and Pakistan cannot afford disunity and differences because these are poisons. PML-N government has many achievements, and the most important is that load shedding has ended as promised during 2013 elections. Of course, there was darkness everywhere in the country; educational institutions, hospitals, government offices and markets had become deserted places due to darkness. Shahbaz Sharif said there was unemployment everywhere, and PML-N government has generated thousands of megawatts of power in just four and a half years to rid the nation of darkness.

PML-N has improved the social indicators, as in the past lack of access to education, primary health care and basic infrastructure were the constraints in the potential for gainful employment to the vast majority of the people. This in turn had led to the marginalization of the people in economic and social terms. But sustained economic growth is linked to political stability, which in turn attracts investment; thus generating greater revenues which could be invested in human and physical infrastructure development so essential to improve the productive capacity of the economy. Shahbaz Sharif has always stood for breaking the begging bowl and establishing a self-reliant economy, as there can be no progress if our economy depends on handouts or loans from international lenders and donors, who strangulated the capacity of our ordinary citizen to live a life of dignity.

Pakistan is lucky to have the largest youth bulge in the world, as 68 % of the 210 million population is under the age of 30. To meet the needs of this surging population, Pakistan’s economy has to grow at an estimated 6 – 7% annually in the foreseeable future, and it must add some 36 million new jobs in the next 10 years. This offers a great opportunity for the nation, but at the same time poses a greater threat of falling into the traps of violent and extremist groups if opportunities for gainful employment are not provided to them. The Chief Minister Punjab, encapsulating his vision to alleviate the poverty in the province directed to launch Self-Employment Scheme in 2015 through which interest-free loans up to Rs.50,000/- were provided to unemployed youth of Punjab, targeting especially the skilled Diploma Holders of TEVTA, PVTC, Sanatzar’s of Social Welfare Department or other Technical Training Institutes. The loans were distributed by Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and Akhuwat Foundation though a transparent procedure.

Till last year, over Rs.16.3 billion have been distributed to over 867,000 families living in Punjab and it was projected to distribute around Rs.40 billion to 2.0 million families in the next 3 years. All loans being distributed are free of any interest. Moreover, Punjab Educational Endowment Fund is also such a historical measure through which resource-less students are getting higher education and by the next two months the number of beneficiaries from this fund will increase to three and a half lakh. Under this program thousands of girls and boys from poor families have completed their education and now serving the nation after becoming engineers, doctors, teachers and economies. Talented students from Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, KPK and Sindh have also been included in this program. It goes without saying that first and foremost challenge is the mobilization of local resources including local investment to overcome the challenge of low investment.

Only when local investors feel safe and confident, foreign investment will come. There is no denying that economic situation has improved since PML-N government is at the helm, and Punjab CM’s performance is exceptionally good, as he has been working day in and day out to serve the people of Punjab.

During the last four years, he has undertaken reforms in police, health, livestock and other departments to ensure good governance in the Punjab province. Not only in Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif is revered but also abroad. During his visit to China immediately after assuming office as CM, he had impressed Chinese investors who promised to invest in Punjab in various projects. His interaction with German and Turkish leadership also produced prodigious results. For the convenience of public, he had planned a number of projects for infrastructure development, which included construction of an elevated expressway, Ring Road and mass transit system in the provincial metropolis to cope up with the traffic problems. Most of these projects have been completed. Punjab government has started similar projects in other cities of Punjab.