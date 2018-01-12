Self-employment plan for women kicks off

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

After Mirpur Division authorities decided to ensure the women empowerment through self-employment opportunities, Commissioner Mirpur division Thursday directed the Education Department in all three districts of Mirpur to manage the operation of the canteens / cafés located in state-run girls schools and colleges located in the division.

Only women should be granted contracts for running canteens in the government-controlled girls schools and colleges in all the three districts of Mirpur division with immediate effect”, Ch. Muhammad Tayyeb, Commissioner Mirpur division directed while addressing meeting of the senior administrative officials of the public sector girls schools and colleges held at the Commissioner office here Thursday.

Directors and District Education Officers of female schools and colleges attended the meeting. The Commissioner said that the step was being taken to materialize the plan for women empowerment through ensuring their participation in self-employment opportunities in the public sector schools and colleges of women in all the three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur division – besides to abandon the direct accesses of the male persons in canteens-running business in the girls schools and colleges in the division.

“ It would be, indeed, the pilot project in AJK to encourage and boost the confidence among the women, aspirant of working independently, to meet their livelihood besides the male persons of their families”, Muhammad Tayyeb said.

Elaborating the Divisional Commissioner said that the involvement of males in running the canteens / restaurants in the public-sector girls schools, colleges and universities in Mirpur division were being totally banned to facilitate the aspirant working women to replace the male contractors to run the business and canteens or restaurants located in the educational institutions of females in Mirpur division through contracts –to be granted to the females through open auction after inviting them through stipulated advertisements in the regional and national newspapers, he added.