Self defence training programs for women to be initiated

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said that the goal of progress and prosperity could not be achieved without the contribution of women. Women constitute half of the total population. That is why it is necessary that our young girls must be a part of the decision making process.

While addressing a workshop on ‘self-defense’ in Government College for Women, Township, she said to the college students that it is not always possible to be protected by our fathers, brothers or husbands. That’s why girls must be aware of the modern tactics of self-defense. ‘Such type of training workshops create confidence, discipline and mental and physical fitness in students’, she articulated.

This workshop was conducted by Punjab Commission on status of women in order to provide training to females for self-defense. Along with the provincial minister, Begum Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, Chairperson of Punjab Commission on the Status of Fouzia Viqar also addressed the ceremony and stressed on the importance of self-defense practice in women.

Punjab Commission on Status of Women has taken this initiative in collaboration with Higher Education Department and Sports Department for creating awareness and providing practical training for self-defense to females.

According to PCSW, such workshops will be conducted in 11 Districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, MBD,Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.

In the first phase, 100 female teachers from Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala divisions will be trained as master trainers and then these master trainers will train students in their respective institutes.

To complete this program with the best outcomes, lead trainers from Sports Department Punjab are being hired.

