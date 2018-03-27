We keep hearing that if only you have self-confidence you could do whatever you want, you could handle any situation how difficult it may be, or some people may have opinion that being confident is all you need to compete with others in any field of life. ‘I am not confident enough’ is the absurd story of our life pushing ourselves down and preventing us from rising above our own expectations.

Self –confidence is inclined with self-awareness. When you know your strengths and weaknesses properly only then you would be able to cope with something. Self-confidence also includes being confident in your decisions, having firm belief in yourself that you will make it through and to be committed to whatever your goal is or whatever you want to do. It comes when you step out of your comfort zone and assure yourself that it will be okay in doing so. Although it starts form within the person, it glows from within, at the depth of one’s soul but there also are some radiant people who intimate you with your inner gleam. So surround yourself with those who help you to become the best version of your selves.

BAREERA AMJAD

Islamabad.

