Self-accountability by PM

PRIME Minister Imran Khan is setting new but healthy tradition

of self-accountability by keeping a strict vigil on the working of

all the ministers as well as provincial governments of Punjab and KP. After holding a full-fledged accountability session in respect of his cabinet colleagues, the PM visited Peshawar on Friday to have firsthand knowledge of achievements and performance of the KP Government during first 100 days.

Irrespective of whether or not the federal and provincial governments showed satisfactory performance during 100 days, the very fact that the Prime Minister himself is monitoring all aspects of governance is satisfying and encouraging. If there were lapses and targets missed during this period, then the strict vigil by the PM is likely to sensitise both the cabinet members as well as bureaucracy to work hard in future to deliver. That the Prime Minister means business became evident from his remarks that ministers as well as bureaucrats not willing to work will have to go home. No doubt, people have confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan as he is considered to be a sincere and passionate chief executive but it is also a fact that patience of people has no endless limits. Therefore, it is now time that federal and provincial governments deliver and deliver as per expectations of the masses. PM’s warning to bureaucrats to implement agenda of the Government or pack up is like a two-edge sword as it can both make them work or cow down them further. There is already sense of insecurity among civil servants due to interventionist approach of the judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau. There are legitimate complaints that bureaucrats are not taking risks and are shy of making decisions and as a consequence the performance and output of the Government suffer. After Prime Minister’s warning, there is also possibility that bureaucrats would just implement policies whatever these are and might not give their candid and honest opinion even if they feel something might turn wrong as a consequence of the implementation of a policy decision of the Government. The Government should, therefore, instil confidence among civil bureaucracy as implementation of its agenda is deeply linked to the willingness and dedication of the implementation machinery.

