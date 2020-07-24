Selena announces $100m for mental health

Web Desk

Selena Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday on Wednesday, with plans to raise $100 million to provide mental health services to underserved communities. Going forward with the mission-driven beauty brand’s very first sale, 1% of annual sales on Rare Beauty products, in addition to funds raised by partners, will benefit the fund, which plans to raise the $100 million goal over the next 10 years, stated The Hollywood Reporter. After reaching its goal, the Rare Impact Fund will become one of the largest known funds supporting mental health from a corporate entity. “I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality,” Gomez said in a press release.