There is a perception about NAB involved in selective accountability. There is no doubt about veracity of Supreme Court proceedings against former PM facing allegations of corruption following Panama Leaks and mis-declaration of assets. However soft peddling by NAB against alleged members of PPP, PLM(Q), PTI etc and powerful Land Mafia and nexus of paid bureaucracy involved in institutionalized corruption, raises questions about their neutrality.

Now that Supreme Court has given judgment on massive irregularities in Malir Development Authority and 4,000 Kanals of forest land illegally occupied in connivance with members of corrupt paid and political public office holders, the delay by NAB raises lot of questions. There are numerous other broad daylight robberies such as DHA Valley Islamabad etc where thousands of innocent civilians have been robbed of lifelong savings of over Rs 50 Billion, yet no credible criminal proceedings have been launched by NAB, even after passage of almost ten years.

A defective one sided Guaranteed Capacity Payment agreement for power projects was initiated by Musharraf Junta and it continues to haunt this country. Second hand plants were imported and NOC given by corrupt regulators to influential investors who minted billions in power projects, but even after decades, power shortage continues either because of substandard plants or the outdated distribution system incapable to feed power generated to consumers. In the Asghar Khan case, two retired Generals have confessed that they handed over money to politicians who deny it. The law must proceed at least against two self confessed accused because they had no legal authority to get involved in political engineering. NAB must be seen doing justice by proceeding against all those involved in corruption without any fear or favour.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

