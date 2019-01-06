‘Selected’ rulers have miserably failed: Zardari

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

The former President and the Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari has said that ‘selected’ rulers, who considerably lacked the political acumen and wisdom have miserably failed to deliver to the people of the country.

He was addressing a public gathering participated by party lawmakers, leaders and workers at Kapri Mori village near Matli town on Sunday, hosted by Jam Asghar Ali Holipoto, chairman of district Council Badin. Zardari said that he was not afraid of cases adding he asked the rulers to register even over 50 more cases against him that he would face and fight them.

He questioned why the Party had chosen to run the country when it didn’t know how to run the government. Zardari noted that the stock market lost $50 billion since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power.

“Why choose to do a job where you cannot [perform]?” he questioned. “Even a mango garden cannot be prepared in five years, how will you [change] the country in five years?”

Zardari said that in the past he won the elections when he was in jail. He said that he wished to talk to the people in his mother tongue “but I would to talk in Urdu to send my message to those dumb and deaf and blinds sitting in Islamabad” adding that he did not know how to play cricket so he did not venture to carry the bat or ball “but those who do not know to run the government have been brought in power”.

The PPP leader said that running the affairs of the government was not difficult since he had learnt it from his slain spouse Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He added that present rulers had no vision to run the affairs of the government.

Share on: WhatsApp