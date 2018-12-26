‘Selected’ PM indulging in selective accountability: PML-N

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The leaders of PML-N on Tuesday questioned the merits of the judgement against Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, and claimed that the ongoing process of accountability was discriminating against opposition leaders but favouring the government.

Addressing a press here conference, they threatened to hold protests inside and outside the Parliament, saying “selected Prime Minister is indulging in selective accountability” against opposition parties. Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, addressing a news conference here on Tuesday said, “NAB has failed to produce any evidence against Nawaz Sharif. The verdict given in Al-Azizia case is based on nothing but assumptions.” Ahsan Iqbal was accompanied by former Sindh governor Muhammad Zabair, Rana Sanaullah, Musadik Malik, Maryam Aurangzeb, Mushahidullah Khan and Mushahid Hussain.

