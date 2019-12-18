Selected PM harming country’s foreign policy

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Information Secretary MNA Dr Nafisa Shah has termed the cancellation of Malaysian visit of selected prime minister as a very serious issue and demanded to bring the matter to the Parliament. In a statement on Wednesday, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that any decision made while keeping Parliament in the dark will not be acceptable. President Asif Ali Zardari had restored the sovereign foreign policy of the country, she added. She asked that the government should tell us what money is being taken and on what conditions. The authority of making foreign policy lies with the Parliament, she said and added that we as a nation should not side with any one side. PM Imran Khan is taking every decision secretly which does not bode well for the country, Dr. Nafisa Shah concluded. —INP