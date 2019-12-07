Selected govt cannot alleviate eco, governance crises: Bilawal

our Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that infrastructure has to be focused on to fight the economic and governance crises, and only public government can solve it.

Addressing a ceremony of seven mega projects, Bilawal Bhutto expressed that 10 million jobs have to be provided across the country to combat the economic crisis. “Provision of jobs is a tradition of PPP, and people will get jobs with the seven mega projects,” he said, adding that the incumbent government is encouraging only unemployment.

The scion of Bhutto dynasty asserted that the federal government facilitated billionaires with tax amnesty scheme, whereas, PPP launched a revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme for the public.

He went on to say that the ‘selected’ and incompetent government cannot alleviate the problems of people. “The country has plunged into the tsunami of inflation, while small businessmen are stuck into the storm of taxes”, he added.

The PPP chairman said that the bureaucracy is suffering at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau in the country. He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan has worsened the economy of Pakistan. On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto said that Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi road, Shaheed-e-Millat road and Sunset Boulevard flyover was completed in just five months. “Seven mega projects have been completed today which is vital for Karachi”, he added.

PPP chairman said that completion of all the projects is a proof of all the hard work done by provincial chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team. “PPP is doing developmental work in this environment,” he added.