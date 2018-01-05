SELD approves Sindh’s first-ever ‘Reading Standards’

The School Education & Literacy Department (SELD) approved Sindh’s first ever ‘Reading Performance Standards’ for early grades students across the province.

The Department has developed these standards with the technical support of USAID funded Pakistan Reading Project (PRP) and Sindh Reading Program (SRP). The SRP is a signature component of the Sindh Basic Education Program.

After the 18th Constitutional Amendment of Provincial Autonomy, the Provincial Governments are obliged to develop education standards for their respective provinces.

In compliance to Sindh School Educational Standards and Curriculum Act No. IX of 2015, the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh has approved the ‘Reading Performance Standards’ and ‘Compliance’ of Sindhi and Urdu Languages for the early grades (ECE to Grade V) through a notification issued other day.

It is widely believed that the increased reading competency sustains the enrollment, increase the retention rate and lowers the drop out of learners in public educational facilities. The Sindh is the first province in Pakistan that has developed these standard for primary schools.

The Sindh government is stepping ahead for making the educational spaces more conducive to teaching and learning.—INP

