Sehwag calls for resumption of Indo-Pak cricketing ties

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has raised voice for the resumption of Indo-Pak cricketing ties and believes it is an eagerly anticipated series.“Cricket fans eagerly wait for matches between Pakistan and India and I hope that our government will take steps to resume cricketing ties with our neighbours,” said Sehwag while talking to media in Dubai.However, Sehwag admitted that without the government’s approval, it is unlikely that the series will take place.“As a cricketer, I want both nations to play more regularly but unless the government agrees, there is no chance of such a series,” he said.The former hard-hitting opener also said that Pakistan was his favourite opposition during his cricket playing days.He also pointed out the triple century in Multan and double century in Lahore were two of his best innings in the five-day format.“Pakistan team has always been my favourite opposition as I loved playing against them,” he said. “Two of my best innings came against Pakistan — 309-run knock in Multan and 254-run innings in Lahore.”The last bilateral series between the two nations took place during Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012-13 — a series which included three ODIs and two T20Is.

