Sehrai takes oath as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, today, was elected by majority votes the chairman of the Tehrek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir for next three years.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai bagged 410 out of 433 total votes cast during the election held at the Srinagar office last week. Nearly 100 party members were present when the votes were counted, today.

Earlier, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was nominated as TeH Chairman by Syed Ali Gilani who held the position for more than thirteen years.

Syed Ali Gilani could not attend the function due to his bad health. He was scheduled to administer oath to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai which was later done by a senior leader of the party.—KMS

