Srinagar

Senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Monday replaced Syed Ali Geelani as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

“The TehreeK-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani today held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman,” said a spokesman.

The post was earlier held by Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani.—GK