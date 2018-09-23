Sehrai pays tributes to Bandipora, Tral martyrs

Srinagar

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Bandipora and Tral.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had converted Jammu and Kashmir into a slaughter house and the human blood was being shed like water. He said that the people of Kashmir had been struggling for their birthright to self-determination but the Indian forces were suppressing them through use of brute force.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai denounced the arrest and raids on the houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists by the Indian forces personnel and described it the worst kind of human rights violation and frustration of the authorities. He also condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor and Siraj Ahmad and demanded their immediate release.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement in Srinagar said dialogue is the only option to resolve the Kashmir dispute.—KMS

