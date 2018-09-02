Sehrai flays shifting of Sheikh Ramzan to Kot Bhalwal jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has condemned the shifting of Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan of Rampura Kulgam from Srinagar to Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities were using PSA as a political weapon to suppress the people of Kashmir which was unjust and condemnable.

He said that Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan was arrested during 2016 uprising and remained in different jails for two years. He said that he was again arrested and slapped PSA against him which was political victimization.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the repressive policies of India against Kashmiri freedom-loving people.

He said on one hand, people are deprived of the basic fundamental rights in presence of lakhs of forces personnel and on the other a reign of terror is unleashed on the people through harassments and unjustified persecution.

He said the repressive measures by New Delhi and its agents in the territory cannot muzzle the aspirations of resistance leaders like Shabbir Shah, who is languishing in Tihar jail, on fake and fabricated charges.

The President of Jammu Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi (MeA), Mir Muhammad Iqbal in a statement in Srinagar deplored the illegitimate arrests of youth at the hands of Indian forces..

He reiterated that immediate tripartite dialogue between Pakistan, India and the genuine leadership of Kashmir were imperative for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He also demanded immediately release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp