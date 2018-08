Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has condemned nocturnal raids on the houses of freedom activists and vandalizing of the household goods.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar termed these barbaric actions ample proof of Indian state terrorism. He said such cheap tactics cannot prevent the youth from their struggle for securing right to self-determination.—KMS

