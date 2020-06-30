Sehrai denounces Indian move to allow liquor shops in IOK

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriayt Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has denounced the Indian government’s move to allow opening of liquor shops in the territory.

Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the move to allow liquor shops was an open act of interference in the religion of Muslims. Alcohol is the root of evils according to Islamic teachings, he added. The statement termed it another plot to target the Kashmiri youth to weaken them morally and keep them away from the resistance against the Indian illegal occupation.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai deplored that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government first repealed the special status of Kashmir on August 5, last year, and then illegally divided it

into two union territories. He added that after the passage of over 10 months, the Indian government had amended the domicile law for occupied Kashmir, adding that non-Kashmiris were being granted domicile certificates.

The senior APHC leader said that the move was aimed at changing the Muslim majority status of Kashmir into a minority.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriayt Chairman said that the Indian government had started the process to implement the new domicile policy and domicile certificates were being distributed among the non-locals in the territory.

He said the Kashmir dispute was a historical fact that needs to be resolved through the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people as military might cannot settle disputes.

Sehrai reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve not to surrender before the oppressed India and would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till taking it to its logical conclusion.—KMS