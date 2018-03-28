Sehrai addresses seminar in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that the people of Kashmir will not rest until the mission of their martyrs to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination is accomplished.

The senior leader was addressing a seminar in Srinagar, today. He pointed out that India was resorting to different tactics to create discord among the masses. However, he added, the people of occupied Kashmir were determined to foil the nefarious designs of New Delhi rulers with complete unity. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai emphasized that the day was not far, when the Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian bondage.

The seminar was organized by the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir to pay tributes to prominent Kashmiri human rights lawyer and political activist, Advocate Jalil Andrabi. Andrabi was detained by an Indian army officer, Major Avtar Singh, on March 8, 1996 in Srinagar and three weeks later, his body was found floating in the river Jhelum.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing the seminar said that Jalil Andrabi was among the pioneers of Kashmir freedom struggle, and his sacrifice would not be allowed to go waste. Others who paid tributes to the martyred lawyer included Mian Abdul Qayoom, Muhammad Yousuf Atai, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Z.G. Muhammad, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga and Advocate Zafar Shah.

Meanwhile, over a dozen youth were injured in clashes during cordon and search operations launched by Indian troops in Baramulla and Pulwama districts. The youth took to the streets and pelted the forces with stones in Sopore town. The troops fired teargas shells and pellets, leaving many youth injured.

Complete shutdown was observed in Tahab area of Pulwama district against the harassment of civilians during nocturnal raids. —KMS