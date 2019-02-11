‘Sehat Sahulat Card’ to be issued from Feb 22

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has said that issuance of “Sehat Sahulat Cards” will be started from 22nd February. She said that three crore people of 27 lakh families will be benefitted from Sehat Sahulat Cards having individual worth of 7 lakh 20 thousand rupees. In the first phase, Sehat Sahulat Cards will be distributed among 50 percent population of Punjab. She said that we don’t believe in lip-service like the previous government. She said that complete check and balance will be maintained of the record of “Sehat Sahulat Cards” programme.

These views were expressed by her while addressing a press conference at DGPR today. Special Secretary Shakil Ahmad, DGPR Amjad Hussain and other officers were also present on this occasion. The Minister said that the basic purpose of “Sehat Sahulat Card” is to accommodate such segments of the society who cannot access the health facilities because of lack of resources. She said that through “Sehat Sahulat Card” free-of-cost treatment facility worth Rs. 720000 would be attained from any hospital. People of far-flung areas could be benefited of this facility at Lahore. She said that by the end of March 2019, eight lakh “Sehat Sahulat Cards” will be distributed in four districts. She said that facility of one thousand rupees has been given to the patients in Sehat Sahulat Card for coming to hospital. She said that patients can avail treatment facilities of head injury, neuro sciences, cardio vascular, sugar dialysis, hepatitis, liver, HIV, angioplasty, brain surgery and cancer through “Sehat Sahulat Card”. She said that steps are being taken on priority basis for ensuring the health of mother and child. She said that majority of our society is middle class who faces difficulties for the treatment in case of any disease. She said that Sehat Sahulat cards will be issued for the period of three years which can be renewed as well.

