Sehat Kahani – Pakistani female doctors’ project raises $1 million

ISLAMABAD – A project launched by two female doctors to deliver healthcare services to under-served patients across Pakistan has secured $1 funding to further expand its services.

“Sehat Kahani, a recipient of Scale-up and SME Growth Grants by the USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Activity (#SMEA), recently raised US $ 1 million in ‘Pre-Series A’ funding from the private sector to further expand its services,” announced USAID Pakistan on twitter.

Dr. Sara Saeed and Dr. Iffat Zafar founded Sehat Kahani project in 2017. The startup integrates health, technology, and innovation to create solutions that allow qualified female health professionals to deliver healthcare services to underserved patients across Pakistan.

“Through the USAID grants, Sehat Kahani has been able to scale its clinical network as well mobile application-based operations – thus promoting female inclusion, diversity, health, and wellbeing – all using technology! Congratulations to Sehat Kahani!” it added.