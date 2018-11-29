Sehat Insaf Cards, a ray of hope for destitutes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

No social sector has perhaps achieved tremendous growth than health sector in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where a record number of welfare projects were launched and completed during last five years aimed at to provide quality treatment facilities to widows, orphans, disabled, marginalized and poor families of the province. Sehat Insaf Cards (SICs) is one of the mega health projects of PTI Government launched in 2013-14 to provide free of cost treatment facilities to 2.4million registered poor families including orphans, widows and persons with disabilities at all quality empanelled hospitals.

KP Government has decided to extend SICs to tribal districts of erstwhile Fata following its merger in KP and hectic effort was underway to include additional 800,000 deserving tribal families including disabled, widows and senior citizens under this safety health program in next five years. Officials in KP Health Department told on Thursday that SICs would be implement in all tribal districts by March next year being a major component of the new health policy to be unveiled shortly under 100 days plan of PTI Govt. The official said budget of Sehat Insaf Cards has been regularized and a separate allocation would be made in ADP 2019-20 after end of current fiscal budget.

The registered poor tribal people of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Kurram and Orakzai districts would be issued SICs for free of cost treatment of fatal ailments such as cancer, kidney, heart and hepatitis etc and around four million tribesmen would directly or indirectly facilitated from this landmark facility.

Presently, around 69pc deserving population in KP are being provided free treatment under SICs and with inclusion of seven tribal districts this coverage will likely to jump to over 80pc in next five years. Each inpatient beneficiary is being provided around Rs 540,000 per family for doctors’ fees, medicines, surgical operations for treatment of major ailments and registered tribesmen will also get the same facilities upon its extension.

Construction of health infrastructure in all seven tribal districts is a big challenge after Fata’s merger in KP and huge funds would be required for construction of hospitals, basic health units and rural health centres there. Special focus would be made on prevention of chronic diseases, strengthening of primary and secondary healthcare system and strengthening of districts hospitals in the province.

The first phase of social health protection initiative (Sehat Insaf Cards) was originally approved by ECNEC on October 7, 2013 at cost of Rs1399.256 million including Rs1233.256million share of KfW NGO Germany and Rs165.90million share of KP Govt with 21pc coverage in four districts of Mardan, Malakand, Chitral and Kohat during 2014-19. The project was later revised and Phase-II was launched on June 24, 2016 for January 2017 to December 2018 period costing Rs4491.159 million after it was approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) to bring 51pc population under Sehat Insaf Cards net.

