Sehat cards for tribal people

PTI government has further expanded Sehat Insaf Card scheme to all the seven tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Addressing the launching ceremony in Peshawar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said every family of tribal districts will be entitled to get medical treatment from private or government hospitals up to seven hundred and twenty thousand rupees. Whilst presiding over a meeting of Advisory Committee on Tribal District, Imran Khan reiterated the commitment of his government to provide all necessary resources for the rehabilitation of tribal districts and welfare of its people.

The valiant and patriotic tribal people have rendered great sacrifices in the war on terrorism, in fact more than anybody else. To pave the way for military operation against terrorists, they even left their homes. The launch of Sehat Card scheme for them indeed is a step in the right direction and more such big initiatives need to be taken to heal their wounds and bring a qualitative change in their life. The process of distribution of Sehat cards amongst all the tribal people needs to be completed immediately as any delay will only amount to rubbing salt on their wounds. Indeed this scheme will bring a major relief in their life but there is also need to set up better and state-of-the-art health facilities in the tribal districts so that the tribal people could get medical treatment at their doorsteps with bearing the pain of visiting other cities for the purpose. Incumbent PM Imran Khan has always raised voice for the rights of tribal people and one expects that he will also fulfil the promises being made with them vis-à-vis rehabilitation and development . Pakistan Army has executed a number of development schemes in the tribal districts but now it is the responsibility of the civilian administration to fulfil its responsibility and make necessary development interventions that also enable the tribal people to stand on their own feet and earn their livelihoods. Focus should also be given to exploit the potential of mineral sector which could bring enormous gains not only for the tribal districts but the entire country.

