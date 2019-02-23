Sehat Card blessing for poor

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that health sector is an important priority of the PTI government. Rajanpur district is lucky that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has graced the occasion for the launch of Sehat Insaf Card. This shows that Prime Minister has so much affection and regard for the people of southern Punjab and I welcome him to the land of Khawaja Farid.

He was addressing the launch ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card at Rajanpur on Friday. The Chief Minister said that unlike the past, Punjab government believes in equivalent progress of every city and citizen of the province. Rajanpur is situated at the confluence of Balochistan and Sindh provinces and it would not be wrong to term it as ‘the gateway of Punjab.’ Both Rajanpur and DG Khan are backward districts of the province and the past government did nothing for the development of these districts. He regretted that the development process remained limited to a few districts during the last ten years. An amount of Rs. 96 thousand per head was spent in Lahore while this amount was only Rs. 4000 per head in Rajanpur. The southern Punjab was deprived of development because of such discriminatory attitude, he added. He said that PTI government will eliminate this divide and southern Punjab will be brought at par with the central Punjab with regard to development. The Rajanpur will be made a model district, he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ is a blessing for the poor people, as nothing matches a good health.

Speaking in Seraiki at the opening ceremony of the Sehat Card at Rajanpur on Friday, he said that the downtrodden and deprived masses of the district besides rest of the province would benefit from the card.

The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would provide economically deprived sections of society their due rights. The prime minister was implementing the scheme in under-developed regions of the country on priority basis, he said and added that Rajanpur was the first district of south Punjab where Sehat Card scheme was being launched.

Qureshi said that ailments forced the poor people to live below the poverty line, adding that health was the greatest wealth.

