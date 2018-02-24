Sehat camps

Reports that Tahuffuz-e-Sehat (safety of health) camps are being established in as many as 725 health facilities across Punjab province at which 800000 people will be screened in six days. This good news was given by Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khwaja Imran Nazir while addressing the special meeting regarding arrangements for the Second Health Week in Lahore other day.

The Minister said that the purpose of celebrating the health week is to provide free of cost medicines and test facilities to the people, provincial government is providing free test and screening of hepatitis B&C, tuberculosis, AIDS and diabetes, free medicines worth Rs 12 billion are being provided for hepatitis B&C,TB and AIDS patients. Success of this good initiative to ensure maximum number of people are screened depends on the people visiting the camps to ensure protection of their health against these diseases and for the senior health officials extending full cooperation to the people coming to the camps during the ongoing week.

Provincial Health Department has already provided logistics, medicines and vaccinations to all districts to ensure the health week is successful in all regards. To ensure the health camps are functioning well and the people coming there are being properly screened and provided essentially required medicines free of cost, the Minister as well as Secretary Health will be visiting various districts to monitor for themselves as how the activities are being held in connection with the health week, these visits will be obviously be surprise ones which will keep the senior health officials and others concerned alert and on their toes.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

