SEF playing key role in increasing students’ enrolment: Mehtab

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

In order to encourage the students, the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has distributed computers, tablets to the high achieving students and laptops to the high performing teachers of the SEF in the “2nd Appreciation Ceremony” held at the Auditorium of University of IBA Sukkur.

The Minister Education & Literacy, Jam Mahtab Dahar distributed the awards and the certificates. The ceremony was attended by the academia; officers; educations including vice chancellors; students; parents and teachers and officers of Sindh Education Foundation. Managing Director SEF, Naheed Shah Durrani, welcomed the participants and gave a brief overview of SEF’s achievements.

The ceremony included glimpses of SEF’s performances through talks of SEF partners; performances of students and showcasing of its documentary. A brief of the SEF’s quality assurance framework and Assessment system was also provided by the SEF Acting Director Training & Assessment, Shahpara Rizvi.

The Minister Education and literacy Jam Mehtab Dahar, congratulating the students and the teachers and appreciated the work done by the Foundation. He highlighted the ongoing reforms of Government of Sindh in the Education Sector with special reference to the School Rehabilitation; School Consolidation; appointment of teachers on merit etc.

He said that Foundation has been given the target to raise enrolments through Public-Private Partnerships. He praised the efforts of the students, teachers and SEF Partners and urged them to continue to pursue excellence and keep up the good work.