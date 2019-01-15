Seerat Centre to spread Prophet (PBUH) message in the world; Taleem Project aims at bringing back children to schools

NPC’s Executive Committee reviews ongoing projects in monthly meeting

Zubair Qureshi

Nazriya Pakistan Council’s (NPC) Taleem project focuses on education opportunities for 30 million children who are out of school due to poverty or lack of support and for this purpose a survey is underway in the slums and suburbs of Islamabad as a pilot project to collect data of all such children. These views were expressed by the members of the Executive Committee of the NPC during its monthly meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Quaid Fatima Jinnah Park here Monday to review the ongoing projects and future initiatives.

NPC Chairman Dr Naeem Ghani chaired the meeting, while senior vice chairman Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary of the council and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik, members including former Senator Razina Alam Khan, ex-Deputy Speaker NA, Wazir Ahmed Jogezai, ex-Secretary ECP Kanwar Dilshad, Gen (R) Muhammad Tahir, ex-Chairman FBR Abdullah Yousuf, MNA Mrs Farrukh Khan, Faridullah Khan, Dr Ayub Sabir, Mrs Qamar Aftab, Advocate SCP M Bilal, Dr Afzal Babar and others attended the meeting and gave their input.

Establishment of Seerat Centre and Taleem projects are the two initiatives of the NPC that aim at removing darkness of ignorance with the message of Prophet of Islam (Peace Be Upon Him) and imparting positive, purposeful education among the youngsters, said Dr Naeem Ghani.

He observed that NPC’s efforts for preservation, inculcation and promotion of the ideology of Pakistan were going on quite satisfactorily in line with the vision of the founder Chairman of NPC and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer late Zahid Malik.

Explaining Zahid Malik’s vision of Seerat Centre, Vice Chairman NPC Mian Muhammad Javed said Zahid Malik through Seerat Centre wanted to familiarize Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) universal message of brotherhood, peace and love throughout the world.

Mian Muhammad Javed pledged to carry forward legacy and vision of late Mr Malik and urged practical steps to collect all such books as are written on the life and works of Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

Elaborating the outline of Taleem Project, Sen Razina Alam Khan said this is a unique project that aims at bringing back all those students who owing to poverty or some other constraints are unable to get education. This was again a project of late Zahid Malik, she said and it was decided a committee would be formed to monitor and update on the pace and result of the project.

The meeting was also briefed about the Gold Medal ceremony that is the highlight of the NPC celebrations and is a platform to recognize all those committed Pakistanis who win laurels for their country in one field or the other. The programme it was told is held every year in March and NPC was making all the necessary arrangements to celebrate it in a befitting manner in coming March.

