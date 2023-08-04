NEW DELHI – Pakistani woman Seema Haider who barged to India after falling in love with Sachin Meena, remained in the news, and recent reports suggest that she can land a role in Indian politics.

Seema Haider, who is facing cases for illegally travelling to neighboring country, has now gotten an invitation to join a local political party. Republican Party of India (RPI), extended an invitation to Seema to join the party.

The senior official of the Indian political party revealed that Seema Haider will be offered the post of president of the party’s women’s wing, and hinted at appointing her official spokesperson of the party.

RPI officials said Seema Haider will run for polls, but to get the position said they are waiting for Seema to get a clean chit as the probe is underway.

Earlier, reports claimed that Pakistani nationals will get featured in a movie. Seema after getting instant fame will be auditioned for a role in a movie named, A Tailor Murder Story, a project that revolves around murder.

In a similar development, Seema Haider also applied for citizenship as she reportedly approached to President Droupadi Murmu in this regard, as she decided to spend the rest of her life in India.

The woman was earlier detained for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children. She secured bail from a local court and the family is living together along with the woman’s children in Rabupura.