WHO seeks national plans to respond to influenza outbreaks

Influenza outbreaks in different parts of the world demand national plans that must be flexible enough to respond to outbreaks of various intensity, says a World Health Organization (WHO) communication received here Wednesday.

It was emphasized that the impact of pandemic influenza on individuals and societies can be reduced by being well prepared.

A comprehensive plan that could be further refined through conducting exercises, engaging the whole of society was suggested as an essential requirement for countries prone to experience the outbreak.

Influenza pandemic were cited to be unpredictable but recurring that can have consequences on human health and economic well-being worldwide.

In the given situation WHO officials reiterated that advance planning and preparedness are critical to help mitigate the impact of a pandemic.

Referring to WHO Guidance for Surveillance during an Influenza Pandemic Update 2017, they said it is tool to help national authorities to develop or update national pandemic influenza preparedness plans for managing the risk and impact of an influenza pandemic under the guiding principles.

Communication was identified to be one of the most challenging tasks during an outbreak and it should be planned well in advance, particularly in the countries prone to experience outbreaks of varied types, sub-types and categories of influenza.—APP

