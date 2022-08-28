Seeks daily report on Karachi Zoo animals’ health

Wahab visits flood victims’ camp in Karachi

Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the flood victims’ camp here in Korangi on Sunday.

Flood victims from different districts of Sindh and Balochistan were living here. On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that five hundred people were being provided food and medical facilities here in the camp.

“Rains have caused widespread destruction, let’s get out of this ordeal together, he urged, adding that the Sindh government would not leave the victims alone.

Meanwhile, Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the Karachi Zoo administration to provide him with a daily report regarding the health and feed of animals.

During his visit to the zoo on Saturday, he directed the officials concerned to take extra care of the animals during the rainy season.

The administrator directed that a report should be prepared on a daily basis regarding the feed and health of animals. He visited different parts of the zoo and got briefed on the health and facilities being provided to the animals and birds.

“Special attention should be paid to sanitation conditions so the health of animals does not get affected,” he said, adding most of the animals at the zoo were completing their medical age, therefore; planning should be done to purchase new animals.

Wahab directed the zoo officials to devise and implement an exchange program for animals from other zoos in the city. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Raza Abbas Rizvi, Director Zoo Rashid Ali, and other officers were also present on the occasion.