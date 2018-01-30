We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

LONDON : Social activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai shared that she is standing with Mashal Khan’s father to seek justice for his son’s killing.

Mashal, a journalism student at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, was killed on April 13, 2017 by a violent mob on the pretext of committing blasphemy. However, investigators found no proof of blasphemy and ruled that the murder was politically motivated.

Mashal’s father Muhammad Iqbal Lala spoke at a session in Oxford University recently, where he was welcomed by Malala.

After the event, Malala shared on her Twitter account: “I was honored to welcome Muhammad Iqbal Lala to speak at Oxford Uni. His son, Mashal Khan, was brutally killed by a mob in Mardan Pakistan, based on malicious allegations of blasphemy. Mashal advocated against injustice & corruption. We stand with Lala to seek justice for Mashal.”

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Abbottabad is expected to announce the verdict in the Mashal Khan murder case on February 7.

ATC Judge Fazal-i-Subhan Khan heard the case in the heavily guarded Haripur Central Jail.

The Peshawar High Court had transferred the case from Mardan to ATC Abbottabad, which heard the case in the Haripur jail, on a request of Mashal’s father, who sought the move fearing his “influential adversaries”.

