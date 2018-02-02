To seek forgiveness, one has to accept dishonesty first: CJP

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, while conducting hearing of the disqualification case, on Thursday said that there is a proper method to ask for forgiveness and that one has to first accept his dishonesty in order to be forgiven, saying that there are some people out there who say they did nothing wrong and that injustice was done to them

The remarks were made as five-judge Supreme Court bench took up the matter of whether a lawmaker disqualified under Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution is disqualified from becoming a member of the parliament for life or for a certain time period.

The bench headed by chief Justice Saqib Nisar included senior justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Umar Ata Bandial, Ijazul Ahsan and Sajjad Ali Shah.

During the hearing, Kamran Murtaza, the lawyer for Mir Abdul Ghafoor Lehri — a former lawmaker who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2013 after failing to produce his BA degree before the court — argued that Article 62 and Article 63 should be read and examined together.

In the previous hearing of the case, the chief justice had wondered whether a person who was disqualified by the court can contest by-polls, given that they were held in the three months after the court’s disqualification verdict.

During his argument, the lawyer also pointed out that the concept of forgiveness also exists within the law.

“My client has asked for forgiveness,” Murtaza said, to which the chief justice responded by saying that anyone who seeks forgiveness should appear before the court.

“In disqualification cases, forgiveness is sought through curse words,” Justice Saeed remarked in reply to the lawyer’s argument. “How can there be forgiveness if abuses are being hurled publicly?”

“There is a method of seeking forgiveness as well. First, one must accept his or her mistake. They have to accept their dishonesty before the public,” chief Justice Saqib Nisar pointed out while adding that there are some people out there who say they did nothing wrong and that injustice was done to them.

The chief justice observed that a disqualified lawmaker will have to prove through his or her conduct that the dishonesty has changed to honesty.

He said: “I am not speaking about anyone, specifically. I am commenting on your (Mustafa’s) statements about forgiveness.”

During the hearing, the chief justice pointed out that all political parties decided to keep Article 62(1)(f) intact when the 18th Amendment was made to the Constitution.

To this, Murtaza replied: “The parliament did not make any changes because of the fear of religious elements.”

“You mean the Parliament got scared? The Parliament is supreme,” the chief justice remarked.

“We saw what happened in the Faizabad protest,” the lawyer said in response, referring to the November 2017 protest march and sit-in by a religious group in the heart of the capital. Later the court adjourned hearing till Wednesday, February.