Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Under special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, agriculture department has started a program to provide verified seed on subsidized rates for cultivation of Mash crop. According to the implementation plan under this program, farmers belonging to District Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khusaab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chinoit, Gujrat, Mandi Bahuddin, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Sahiwal, Lodharan, Khanewal, Vehari, Muzzafargarh, Layyah, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahwalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar are eligible to submit their application for this subsidy scheme. Farmers may get application form free of cost from office of Deputy Director (Ext), Assistant Director (Ext) and Agriculture Officer (Ext) of their districts. Interested person have to enact on all conditions written on the form to get subsidized seed. Application form must be submitted to office of Deputy Director (Ext) till 20th February 2018. Late received or application form contain incomplete information will be rejected. Spokesman of Agriculture Department further says that under this subsidy scheme cultivated area of Mash will be increased and fine quality seed also enhance production of Mash in province.